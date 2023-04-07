Tehsildar in Gurugram arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a tehsildar late on Thursday night over corruption complaints, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The ACB official said several complaints were received by the deputy commissioner's office, Vigilance Department and the chief minister's window against tehsildar Darpan Kamboj.

He said Kamboj was taken into custody from the tehsil office this evening and was interrogated till late night in the ACB office in sector 47.

ACB spokesperson Jitender Kumar said Kamboj was arrested late in the night and an FIR was registered against him under the Anti-Corruption Act.

Apart from Gurugram, Kamboj also held additional charge as tehsildar of Manesar Tehsil.

An RTI activists group, Adhikar Manch, had also given a complaint against him to the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner in April 2022 alleging bribery for allowing constructions in illegal colonies.

Another complaint alleged the tehsildar had registered an industrial land by showing it as agricultural land in Daultabad area, causing a loss to the exchequer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)