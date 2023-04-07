Syed Naseeruddin Chishti condemns vandalisation of temple in Canada Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) The Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Counci'

Left Menu

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council, on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of a prominent Hindu temple in Canada and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council, on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of a prominent Hindu temple in Canada and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. "It is highly condemnable and shameful that this kind of uncivilised incidents are happening in the so-called most civilised and advanced countries of the world. "We, the people of India, are with our government in demanding a strong action against the perpetrators of this crime," the successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah said.

The temple in Canada's Ontario province was vandalised by unknown people with ''anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti'', in what was described by police as a ''hate-motivated incident.'' In a statement, the police in Ontario's Windsor city said on Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into the incident and looking for two suspects.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada has strongly condemned the act of vandalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

