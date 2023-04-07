Israeli PM Netanyahu: 'Enemies will pay for acts of aggression'
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 01:01 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would act assertively in response to a volley of rocket attacks on Israel on Thursday.
"We will hit our enemies and they will pay a price for all acts of aggression," Netanyahu said in a televised address.
