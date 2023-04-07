Sirens sound in Israeli towns near Gaza - Israeli military
Sirens sounded in Israeli areas near Gaza, the Israeli military said after midnight on Friday, after powerful Israeli airstrikes rocked the blockaded coastal enclave.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late on Thursday promised a strong response to rockets fired at Israel following Israeli police raids on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque this week.
