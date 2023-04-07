Left Menu

Sirens sound in Israeli towns near Gaza - Israeli military

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 03:32 IST
Sirens sounded in Israeli areas near Gaza, the Israeli military said after midnight on Friday, after powerful Israeli airstrikes rocked the blockaded coastal enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late on Thursday promised a strong response to rockets fired at Israel following Israeli police raids on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

