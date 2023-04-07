Left Menu

Canada repatriates 14 citizens from camps in northeastern Syria, arrests two

"Amidst reports of deteriorating conditions in the camps in northeastern Syria, we have been particularly concerned about the health and wellbeing of Canadian children," the foreign ministry and the public safety ministry said in a joint statement announcing the repatriations. Canada's government, led by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has faced criticism for moving too slowly to repatriate its citizens held in the Syrian camps.

Canada's government on Thursday repatriated 14 Canadians - four women and 10 children - from detention camps in northeast Syria where foreigners who had allegedly been affiliated with Islamic State have been held.

Two of the women were arrested on their arrival in Montreal, their lawyer said. "Amidst reports of deteriorating conditions in the camps in northeastern Syria, we have been particularly concerned about the health and wellbeing of Canadian children," the foreign ministry and the public safety ministry said in a joint statement announcing the repatriations.

Canada's government, led by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has faced criticism for moving too slowly to repatriate its citizens held in the Syrian camps. The government has always said the situation on the ground was too unstable. The foreign ministry had said some of the adults returning to Canada could face prosecution for supporting Islamic State.

"Where there is sufficient evidence, law enforcement and public safety agencies will independently take the necessary steps to keep our communities safe," the statement said. "It is a serious criminal offence for anyone to leave Canada to knowingly support a terrorist group, and those who engage in these activities will face the full force of Canadian law."

The two women arrested have not been criminally charged, their lawyer Lawrence Greenspon told Reuters. However, prosecutors are seeking terrorist peace bonds, which are an agreement with the court that they will abide by certain conditions for up to one year. "We are talking about things like a curfew and non-communication, reporting to a probation officer," Greenspon said.

They have been transported to Toronto to face bail hearings, which is where their families live he added. The women's children are being looked after by relatives.

