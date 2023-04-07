Left Menu

Northern Ireland police warn of dissident violence ahead of Biden visit -BBC

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the PSNI had "very strong community intelligence" that attacks were being planned in Londonderry, a city near the border with the Republic of Ireland, the BBC reported. The Police warning comes ahead of President Biden's visit next week and after British intelligence agency MI5 increased the threat level from domestic terrorism in Northern Ireland to "severe".

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 06:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 06:25 IST
Northern Ireland police warn of dissident violence ahead of Biden visit -BBC

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has warned of the potential for public disorder by dissident republicans over the Easter weekend, days before a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden, the BBC reported on Thursday. Disturbance by individuals who use violence to oppose Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom could be an attempt to draw officers into gun or bomb attacks, the BBC cited Chief Constable Simon Byrne as saying in a public briefing.

The PSNI has made temporary changes to work shifts to put more officers onto frontline duties, he said. Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the PSNI had "very strong community intelligence" that attacks were being planned in Londonderry, a city near the border with the Republic of Ireland, the BBC reported.

The Police warning comes ahead of President Biden's visit next week and after British intelligence agency MI5 increased the threat level from domestic terrorism in Northern Ireland to "severe". There is sporadic violence in Northern Ireland by small groups that has kept the threat level mostly at "severe" since the system was introduced in 2010.

In February, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by two gunmen, an attack the police suspected was carried out by the New Irish Republican Army (New IRA) militant group which seeks to merge Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023