Israeli military says it hit Hamas targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military said it had attacked targets belonging to the Islamist group Hamas in southern Lebanon and had stepped up strikes in the Gaza Strip, following the rocket attacks against Israel launched from Lebanon on Thursday.

"The (Israeli Defense Forces) will not allow the Hamas terrorist organisation to operate from within Lebanon and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory," it said in a statement.

