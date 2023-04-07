Left Menu

Israeli military says it hit Hamas targets in Lebanon

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:11 IST
The Israeli military said it had attacked targets belonging to the Islamist group Hamas in southern Lebanon and had stepped up strikes in the Gaza Strip, following the rocket attacks against Israel launched from Lebanon on Thursday.

"The (Israeli Defense Forces) will not allow the Hamas terrorist organisation to operate from within Lebanon and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

