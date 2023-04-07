LATAM POLITICS TODAY-In a bid to boost revenues, Brazil eyes new tax on sports betting

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil plans to tax revenue from sports betting firms at 15%

BRASILIA - Brazil's Finance Ministry is expected to levy a 15% tax on the revenue of sports betting companies, in addition to requiring a fee of 30 million reais ($5.9 million) to operate in the country, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The rules will be enforced through an executive order, which is being finalized by the government and should be published after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad return from an official trip to China next week.

The tax is part of a government push to grow revenue and offset increased social spending. Chile's Boric enacts crime-fighting measures

SANTIAGO - Chile's president signed new laws and allocated $1.5 billion to fight crime amid skyrocketing perceptions of insecurity and coming a day after the third police officer in less than a month was killed on duty. President Gabriel Boric announced $1.5 billion in added security spending and signed off on four new laws that the government says will help fight organized crime and drug trafficking. The measures include criminalizing extortion as well as increased penalties for kidnapping and some instances of firearm possession.

Human rights body urges El Salvador to restore civil rights SAN SALVADOR - A regional human rights body implored El Salvador's government to reverse a year-long suspension of constitutional rights that form part of a sweeping anti-gang crackdown enacted last year and credited with sharply reducing violent crime.

In a statement, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), part of the Washington-based Organization of American States, called on President Nayib Bukele and his allies in Congress to restore rights put on hold by the so-called state of exception. The emergency powers allow police to swiftly arrest and jail suspected gang members while suspending their right to a lawyer and court approval of preliminary detention, as well as allowing for warrant-less access to suspects' communications and extended pre-trial detention.

World Court bats down Venezuela claim in Guyana border case THE HAGUE - Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled they had jurisdiction over a long-running border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, which could determine which country has rights to offshore oil and gas fields.

Guyana asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, in 2018 to confirm that the border was laid down in an 1899 arbitration between Venezuela and the then-colony of British Guiana. Venezuela, while boycotting much of the procedure, tried to stop the case from moving forward by arguing the United Kingdom should be involved as Guyana was a British colony in 1899, but judges rejected that reasoning and said they have jurisdiction.

The court "by 14 votes to 1, rejects the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," said presiding judge Joan Donoghue, while reading the decision. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

