China targets two U.S. bodies after transit by Taiwan's Tsai
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 08:57 IST
China's foreign ministry announced steps on Friday against the Hudson Institute and Reagan Library and their heads, with immediate effect.
In a statement, it said the two institutions provided platforms and facilities for "Taiwan independence" separatist activities by President Tsai Ing-wen.
China claims the island as its own territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement