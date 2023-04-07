Left Menu

Man caught in Jharkhand with crores stolen from Delhi businessman

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 07-04-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 09:05 IST
Man caught in Jharkhand with crores stolen from Delhi businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district, after police recovered from him around Rs 6.54 crore in cash allegedly stolen from a businessman in Delhi, an official said.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a bus and nabbed the man, they said.

The money was kept in five bags in the luggage compartment of the bus travelling from Daltonganj to Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha, the place where the man belonged to, the official said.

However, his two accomplices including an employee of the Delhi businessman fled.

With the help of machines, officials of a bank on Thursday counted the cash that amounted to Rs 6,53,97,730, Gumla SP Ehtesham Waquarib said.

It was stolen from the businessman dealing in gold in Karolbagh area of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023