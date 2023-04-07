Left Menu

Maha: Nine-year-old girl's body found in water tank of building days after she goes missing

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 09:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The highly-decomposed body of a nine-year-old girl has been recovered from the water tank of a building near her house in Maharashtra's Thane district two days after she went missing, police said on Friday. The girl from Bhiwandi tehsil had gone missing on April 3 and her body was found on Wednesday, they said.

''The girl had stepped out of her house to buy eggs from a grocery shop near Amjadia School in her locality. However, she did not return home after that. Her family members carried out a frantic search but failed to find her. After that, a missing person's report was filed,'' an official of Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi said.

During their probe, the police received information that the girl's body was found in the water tank of a building in the locality. The residents told the police that as a foul smell emanated, they checked the water tank where they found the body, which was in a highly-decomposed state.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said. After the recovery of the body, the police have registered a case of kidnapping and investigation into the incident was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

