Student's body found on railway tracks
The body of a 20-year-old student was found on the railway tracks in Barkheda police station area here, police said on Friday.
Arjun, a student of Industrial Training Institute in Badaun district, had come home in Jyorah Kalyanpur village on holiday, police station in-charge Brijveer Singh said. His body was found on the railway tracks on Thursday, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations were underway, the police official added.
