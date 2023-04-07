Left Menu

5 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, heroin seized

07-04-2023
Five persons have been arrested with heroin in here, police officials said on Friday.

A police team intercepted a vehicle in the Janipur area seized 100 grams of heroin from Tariq Hussain Shah, Tasadiq Hussain and Maqsood Hussain Shah, they said.

Two other persons were arrested from Bahu Plaza and Arnia after heroin was seized from the, police said. Cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered against the accused at different police stations, they added.

