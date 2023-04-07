UPDATE 1-Hamas condemns Israel over strikes near Lebanon's Tyre

Islamist group Hamas condemned Israel's "aggression" against Lebanon following strikes near the southern city of Tyre, in a statement issued early on Friday.

"We strongly condemn the blatant Zionist aggression against Lebanon in the vicinity of Tyre at dawn today," it said. The Israeli military, for its part, said it had attacked targets belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon and stepped up strikes in the Gaza Strip, following rocket attacks against Israel launched from Lebanon on Thursday.

"The (Israeli Defense Forces) will not allow the Hamas terrorist organisation to operate from within Lebanon and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)