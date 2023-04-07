MP: Septuagenarian rapes two minor sisters, arrested

A 70-year-old man allegedly raped two minor sisters after luring them away on the promise of chocolates in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which he was arrested, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Katangi town, located around 45 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday, they said, adding that the victims are aged six and eight years.

''The accused saw the two sisters playing close to his place and lured them saying he will give them chocolates. After taking them home, he raped them there,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Shivendra Singh told PTI.

When the girls did not return home for a long time, their family members and relatives launched a search and later found the minor siblings at the elderly man's place, he said.

On seeing the condition of the girls, the victims' family approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police then nabbed the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ASP said.

