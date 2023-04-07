Left Menu

MP: Septuagenarian rapes two minor sisters, arrested

The police then nabbed the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, the ASP said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 12:58 IST
MP: Septuagenarian rapes two minor sisters, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man allegedly raped two minor sisters after luring them away on the promise of chocolates in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which he was arrested, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Katangi town, located around 45 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday, they said, adding that the victims are aged six and eight years.

''The accused saw the two sisters playing close to his place and lured them saying he will give them chocolates. After taking them home, he raped them there,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Shivendra Singh told PTI.

When the girls did not return home for a long time, their family members and relatives launched a search and later found the minor siblings at the elderly man's place, he said.

On seeing the condition of the girls, the victims' family approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police then nabbed the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023