Gupta brothers extradition request dismissed by UAE court, S.Africa says

A United Arab Emirates court has dismissed South Africa's extradition request for Atul and Rajesh Gupta, brothers who face charges of political corruption under former South African President Jacob Zuma, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said on Friday.

South Africa received diplomatic communication from the UAE on April 6 that a UAE court had made the decision on Feb. 13, Lamola said.

