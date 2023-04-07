Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:49 IST
Haryana woman dies after being hit by speeding bus in Shimla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman tourist from Faridabad in Haryana died after being hit by the boot cover of an allegedly speeding bus near Shoghi in the outskirts of Shimla, police said Friday.

According to police, the incident happened late Thursday night when the boot lid of the bus swung open, as the driver negotiated a sharp curve, and hit the woman who was standing by the road.

The niece of Geeta Devi, the victim, in her complaint said that a speeding Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus coming from Shimla hit her aunt after which she fainted.

Geeta Devi was rushed to a hospital in Solan where the doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

A case under sections 279 and 304 A (rash and negligent driving), and 336 (endangering life of people) of IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

