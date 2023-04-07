Left Menu

DGTR reviews need to continue anti-dumping duty on imported Chinese flax yarn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:52 IST
DGTR reviews need to continue anti-dumping duty on imported Chinese flax yarn
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DGAD_GOI)
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need to continue the anti-dumping duty on flax yarn imported from China, following complaints from the domestic industry.

Grasim Industries Ltd and Sintex Industries have filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for initiation of the sunset review of the anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of 'flax yarn of below 70 lea count' exported from China to India.

Lea is a unit for measuring the length of yarn. Normally it is taken as 80 yards for wool, 120 yards for cotton and silk, and 300 yards for linen.

Flax yarn is used to make flax fabrics, which is used in apparel and home textiles.

DGTR in a notification has said prima facie there is an evidence of dumping of the product from China in spite of the existing anti-dumping duties.

On the basis of the duly substantiated application of the applicants and ''having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry...the authority, hereby, initiates a sunset review investigation,'' the notification said.

DGTR would review the need to continue the duties and examine whether the expiry of existing duties is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and impact the domestic industry.

The existing duties are set to expire on October 17, 2023.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023