Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Three men were arrested for allegedly duping more than 100 people with the promise of high paying jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia, police said on Friday.

Police first arrested a 33-year-old Sohail Nijam and at his instance arrested his other associates – Afroj Alam, 32, and Parvej Alam, 42, they said. According to police, the three men wanted to lead a lavish lifestyle and chose the way of crime by setting up a fake company in the name of 'AR Enterprises'. They advertised the firm on social media and created a fake website where they placed recruitment ads for foreign jobs that never existed, police said. During interrogation, the accused told police they posted fake details on their website about high paying jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia and sent fake job offer letters through WhatsApp to their victims in lieu of payment, said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

The accused also kept passports of the victims with them, he said.

Police seized six mobile phones, two laptops, 68 Indian passports, of their victims, fake job offer letters of a Chinese company, and several copies of fake air tickets of Turkey and Ethiopia from their possession, the DCP said.

The matter came to light when one Dilawar Singh approached Sarita Vihar Police Station with a complaint saying he was cheated of Rs 1 lakh by people from A R Enterprises, which offered jobs in Turkey and Ethiopia.

Singh said after he paid them the money, the accused sent him a fake e-visa, a job offer letter, and an air ticket.

Immediately after, they stopped taking his calls, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 468, 467, and 471 – related to forgery and cheating – of the Indian Penal Code and section 24 of Emigration Act, the officer said.

''On the basis of technical surveillance and bank account details, a police team apprehended Sohail Nijam and during the course of investigation, he confessed to his crime. At his instance, his associates Afroj Alam and Parvej Alam were apprehended from their residences respectively,'' Deo said.

Police also froze the bank account belonging to the alleged frauds with approximately RS 50-60 lakh in it, he said.

Police are trying to nab their other associates, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)