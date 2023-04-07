Left Menu

Turkey agrees with Russia request to lift fertiliser-export obstacles

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-04-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 14:42 IST
Turkey agrees with Russia request to lift fertiliser-export obstacles
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday he agreed with Russia's request to lift obstacles to Russian fertiliser and grain exports, and that this needs to be addressed in order to further extend the overall Black Sea grain deal involving Ukraine.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Turkey was committed to extending the UN-sponsored deal ensuring safe passage of grains and other commodities from Black Sea ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023