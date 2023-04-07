Two killed in West Bank shooting attack -Israeli authorities

Two people were killed in a shooting attack on a car driving in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israeli authorities said.

"A shooting attack was carried out on a vehicle at the Hamra Junction. IDF soldiers are searching the area," Israel's military said. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that when it arrived at the scene it found a wrecked Israeli vehicle with three women, two of whom died, as well as a Palestinian vehicle.

