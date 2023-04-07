Left Menu

Unidentified persons hurl crude bomb at BJP leader's son in UP's Prayagraj

Some unidentified bike-borne persons hurled a crude bomb at local BJP leader Vijay Laxmi Chandels son at a residential colony here, police said on Friday.The incident happened in Jhunsi police station area on Thursday evening, they said.According to police, Chandels son Vidhan Singh 20 was sitting in his car when some people threw the bomb at him.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:02 IST
Unidentified persons hurl crude bomb at BJP leader's son in UP's Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Some unidentified bike-borne persons hurled a crude bomb at local BJP leader Vijay Laxmi Chandel's son at a residential colony here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Jhunsi police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, Chandel's son Vidhan Singh (20) was sitting in his car when some people threw the bomb at him. Vidhan narrowly escaped the attack, SHO (Jhunsi) Vaibhav Singh said, adding the attackers fled from the spot. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media in which some youths on two motorcycles can be seen hurling a crude bomb at a car in which Vidhan was sitting.

A case has been registered against one Shivam Yadav and some of his associates and an investigation is underway, he said.

The residences of people named in the FIR are being raided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023