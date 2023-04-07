Left Menu

Two Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack -army

Two Israelis were killed on Friday in a shooting attack on their car in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said. The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun," the military said in a statement.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders. Israel's military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported car crash between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw a car with three Israeli women inside had been shot up.

Two of the women died and the third sustained serious wounds, Israeli medical officials said. "Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun," the military said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

