Left Menu

Prayer lamp triggers fire in Noida society's flat, none hurt

Citing primary investigation by the fire officials, the CFO told PTI that there was no one present inside the apartment at the time of the incident and the blaze appeared to have been triggered by a lit prayer lamp kept in the balcony.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:40 IST
Prayer lamp triggers fire in Noida society's flat, none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out inside an apartment on Friday in a housing society in Noida, suspected to have been triggered from a prayer lamp lit in the flat's balcony, officials said. The fire was reported around 12.20 pm from the second-floor flat of the Shiv Shakti society in Sector 71, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Choubey said. ''Taking quick action on the information, firefighters were rushed to the site and the fire was soon completely extinguished. There was no loss of life in the episode,'' Choubey said. Citing primary investigation by the fire officials, the CFO told PTI that there was no one present inside the apartment at the time of the incident and the blaze appeared to have been triggered by a lit prayer lamp kept in the balcony. ''In recent times, we have seen around a dozen cases in which unattended prayer lamps inside homes have triggered fires. We request people to be cautious while placing the prayer lamps especially if they are about to leave home for office or work,'' Choubey appealed. He added that lamps should be kept at a place where it is away from anything inflammable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023