Prayer lamp triggers fire in Noida society's flat, none hurt

A fire broke out inside an apartment on Friday in a housing society in Noida, suspected to have been triggered from a prayer lamp lit in the flat's balcony, officials said. The fire was reported around 12.20 pm from the second-floor flat of the Shiv Shakti society in Sector 71, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Choubey said. ''Taking quick action on the information, firefighters were rushed to the site and the fire was soon completely extinguished. There was no loss of life in the episode,'' Choubey said. Citing primary investigation by the fire officials, the CFO told PTI that there was no one present inside the apartment at the time of the incident and the blaze appeared to have been triggered by a lit prayer lamp kept in the balcony. ''In recent times, we have seen around a dozen cases in which unattended prayer lamps inside homes have triggered fires. We request people to be cautious while placing the prayer lamps especially if they are about to leave home for office or work,'' Choubey appealed. He added that lamps should be kept at a place where it is away from anything inflammable.

