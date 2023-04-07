China to promote early, proper settlement of Palestinian issue

China will continue to work hard to promote early and proper settlement of the Palestinian issue, the foreign ministry quoted China's special envoy for Middle East affairs as saying on Friday.

China is deeply concerned about the heightened conflict that Israel has with the Palestinians and Lebanon, and calls for maximum calm and restraint from all sides, especially Israel, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Zhai Jun said when meeting Middle East envoys in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)