Israel calls on UN to condemn Lebanon and Hamas over rocket fire

Israel on Friday called on the UN Security Council to issue a condemnation against Lebanon and Hamas for recent rocket fire against Israel. Israel blamed the Palestinian militant group Hamas for firing dozens of rockets at Israel from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip since Thursday. They caused damage but no serious injuries.

The Israeli military then carried out air strikes against targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza. Israel's Foreign Ministry said it reached out to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called for condemnation from the UN Security Council.

