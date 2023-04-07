Left Menu

Marriage hall owner booked for cancelling Dalit wedding reservation in UP

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:06 IST
Marriage hall owner booked for cancelling Dalit wedding reservation in UP
The owner of a marriage hall here was booked for allegedly cancelling a reservation after realising that the groom was a Dalit.

The hall owner, Raees Abbasi, refuted the allegations while police assured the family that the wedding will take place at the venue.

Circle Officer of the area, Ruchita Chaudhary, said, ''A local resident, one Jaideep, had booked the hall of Raees Abbasi for the marriage of his sister scheduled for April 9.'' ''When Abbasi came to know that the groom is a Valmiki (Scheduled Caste community), he informed me that the reservation has been cancelled and I should look for another venue,'' Jaideep said in his complaint.

According to Chaudhary, an FIR against Abbasi was lodged at the Khar Khauda police station.

''We have also assured the family members of Jaideep that the marriage will take place at the same venue. We are in talks with the management of the marriage hall,'' said the officer.

Abbasi said he did not cancel the booking but was averse to the cooking of non-vegetarian food at the venue.

''I only opposed the cooking of non-vegetarian food at the venue. I neither said any caste-related thing to anyone nor was the booking cancelled,'' he told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

