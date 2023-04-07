Left Menu

Man found dead in Himachal's Una

PTI | Una | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a man bearing injury marks on his head and neck was found lying in the bushes in a village here on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Dallewal village in Garhshankar tehsil of Punjab, they said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, they said.

The victim had come with his friends from his village towards Gondpur Jaichand in Una and later his body was found lying in the bushes on Singa Khad road, police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

