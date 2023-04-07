Left Menu

Arunachal governor stresses on preventive police actions to check crime

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:17 IST
Arunachal governor stresses on preventive police actions to check crime
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday stressed on the need to carry out preventive police actions to tackle unlawful activities, including drug trafficking, extortion and kidnapping in vulnerable areas of the state.

During a meeting with state Director General of Police Satish Golchha at Raj Bhawan here, the governor advised him to strengthen the intelligence network, reach out to the youth of the state and motivate them to join the police and armed forces.

The governor also urged the police chief to instil a sense of security among people in the vulnerable section of the society, especially in remote villages, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

Parnaik commended the DGP and his team for maintaining law and order in the state. He also appreciated the efforts of the state police personnel for successful anti-insurgency operations in Tirap and Changlang districts.

The governor also emphasised on the efficacy of command and control besides proper integration of all available workforces.

He suggested welfare measures for police personnel, particularly family accommodation.

Golchha apprised the governor of the law and order situation in the state and organisational issues, the communiqué added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023