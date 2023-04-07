China's GDAT signs up for 50 H160 Airbus helicopters
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:18 IST
Airbus Helicopters said on Friday that GDAT, one of China's biggest helicopter lessors, had signed up for 50 of its H160 helicopters, marking the latest major deal between China and a French company during President Macron's trip to China.
Earlier this week, Airbus agreed to build a second Chinese assembly line in China as domestic travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.
