Probe ordered into allegations of illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:22 IST
Authorities in Kashmir have ordered a probe by a special investigation team into the allegations of illegal lease of temple properties in the valley, officials said on Friday.

In a letter, the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, directed all 10 deputy commissioners to probe the illegal lease of temple properties and their illegal use.

''I am directed to enclose herewith a copy of communication… received from Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat References Monitoring Cell, Jammu & Kashmir with the request to ascertain any such instances in your district and take appropriate necessary action under rules with intimation to this office,'' the letter said.

The probe has been launched after some Kashmiri Pandit organisations complained about several temple properties being leased out.

