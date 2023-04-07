Delhi guest house murder accused arrested

A 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man in a guest house in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Usha, a resident of Panipat in Haryana. She went by several aliases, including Anjali, Nikki and Nikita, they said.

Mayur Vihar resident Deepak Sethi (53) was found dead in his room in Baljeet Lodge with foaming near his mouth, according to the police.

A handwritten note was also found near his body.

According to the police, Sethi checked in to the guest house at 8.50 pm on March 30. He was accompanied by a woman who left around 12.25 am. The police analysed the victim's contact details and found some suspicious numbers, including that of the prime suspect. The number was issued on March 20 on the basis of fake documents, a senior police officer said.

The number was also recharged from a location in the Santgarh area on March 23. After reaching the location, the police discovered that Chide, a Nigerian national, had recharged it, they said.

Chide revealed that the number belonged to Nikki alias Nikita -- a friend of his live-in partner Madhumita. Later, the police arrested the accused from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the senior officer said.

Interrogations revealed that the accused Usha was in jail in 2022 in a case registered in Panipat. She became friends with Madhumita in prison and started staying together in Santgarh. Madhumita, who knew Sethi, introduced him to Usha, the police said.

On March 30, Madhumita and Usha met Sethi near the metro station at Connaught Place. Sethi then took Usha to Baljeet Lodge, they said.

Usha had planned to drug Sethi and steal his belongings. Around midnight, after Sethi became unconscious, Usha allegedly stole his belongings and fled with Madhumita, who was waiting for her in a cab outside the guest house, the police said.

The police also recovered from Usha a bag taken from the hotel, Sethi's gold ring, his mobile phone and other belongings.

