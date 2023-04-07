House gutted in fire in Himachal's Hamirpur, property worth lakhs damaged

A house was gutted in fire in Mansai village here and property worth lakhs was destroyed, officials said on Friday The fire broke out on Thursday night. No casualty was reported, they said. The families of four brothers -- Subhash Chand, Arjun Kumar, Surendra and Sanju -- were living in the house. A team of police and fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the blaze. Prima facie, the fire broke out following a short circuit, the officials said.

The district administration has instructed the panchayat to make temporary arrangements for the affected families.

Naib Tehsildar Kangu Balwant Thakur said that the concerned Patwari was asked to go to the spot and take stock of the damage.

The brothers claimed that their property worth lakhs was damaged in the fire. SDM (Nadaun) Aparajita Chandel said that immediate assistance of Rs 20,000 has been provided to the victims.

