Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 436.06 cr in Jan-Mar qtr

As per SEBI order dated 24th January 2023 in the matter of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, the Company in consultation with NSE, has appointed Crest Law firm to take effective steps for recovery of the outstanding dues from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited to seven subsidiaries of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, CDEL had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:56 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has reported a total default of Rs 436.06 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2023. Its ''total financial indebtedness of listed entity including short term and long term debt'' is Rs 461.06 crore, the company stated in an exchange filing. According to CDEL, its total outstanding amount is Rs 220.65 crore from loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions.

Of this, CDEL defaulted on Rs 189.87 crore as well as an interest payment of Rs 5.78 crore as of date.

The company's total outstanding from unlisted debt securities such as NCDs and NCRPS is Rs 240.41 crore. Of this, the total amount of default as of date is Rs 200 crore along with interest of Rs 40.41 crore, CDEL said.

The company is pairing its debts through asset resolutions and has significantly scaled it down from the time when the trouble started after the death of founder Chairman V G Siddhartha in July 2019.

In March 2020, CDEL announced repaying Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after concluding a deal with Blackstone Group to sell its technology business park. Earlier this year, market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the board of CDEL to take all necessary steps for recovery of the entire diverted amount from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd, along with due interest. Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL) is an entity related to promoters.

SEBI had also levied a penalty of Rs 26 crore on CDEL, for failing to stop the diversion of Rs 3,535 crore from the company's subsidiaries. Earlier this week, CDEL informed to have appointed a legal firm to recover the amount. ''As per SEBI order dated 24th January 2023 in the matter of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, the Company in consultation with NSE, has appointed Crest Law firm to take effective steps for recovery of the outstanding dues from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited to seven subsidiaries of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited,'' CDEL had said.

