Man found lying in pool of blood near Gurugram home

A 36-year-old man was found dead about 300 metres away from his home in Gadoli Khurd village here, police said on Friday.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar alias Raju, was found lying in a pool of blood by his family members on Thursday night, they said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, said that Rajesh came back home around 9 pm in an inebriated condition. An hour later, he again went out and did not return.

The father along with his daughter searched for Rajesh and found him lying in a pool of blood around 300 metres away from their house, police said.

"Someone had hit Rajesh on his head with stones and he died on the spot. After this I informed the police," the father said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown accused under sections 302 (murder), and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 10 A police station on Friday morning. Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, police said.

