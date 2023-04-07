China, France willing to cooperate to solve developing economies' hardships -joint statement
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:05 IST
China and France are willing to cooperate to solve the financial hardships of developing economies and emerging market economies, a joint statement reported by Chinese state media Xinhua said on Friday.
Both countries emphasised support for a rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization as its core, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement