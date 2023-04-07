Left Menu

Jamtara man held for duping people on pretext of providing app's customer care support: Delhi Police

A case was registered on the complaint of a man named Amit Jain who alleged that he searched the customer care number of an app on internet and called on the mobile number given there, police said.Under the false assurance given by the fake executive, the complainant downloaded the app following which Rs 3.20 lakh were transferred from his bank account, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:06 IST
Jamtara man held for duping people on pretext of providing app's customer care support: Delhi Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was nabbed from Jharkhand's Jamtara for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing customer care support for a popular application, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Dilwar Hussain, a resident of Jamtara. He used to work as a tailor in Kerala and recently shifted back to his native place to earn more money through fraudulent means, they said. A case was registered on the complaint of a man named Amit Jain who alleged that he searched the customer care number of an app on internet and called on the mobile number given there, police said.

Under the false assurance given by the fake executive, the complainant downloaded the app following which Rs 3.20 lakh were transferred from his bank account, they said. During investigation, police analyzed the details of the mobile number and bank accounts. It was found that the accused was based in Jamtara. A raid was conducted in Jamtara and the accused was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. It was found that the accused uploaded the fake numbers of different bank and companies on the internet and when someone called on those, they were asked to download the Anydesk app on their mobile and obtained its login ID, the DCP said. Then they asked the victims to pay Rs 10 as service fee and as soon as the complainant entered his card details, they captured the password and transferred all the amount from their bank account, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023