Coal miner’s body found after DGP’s intervention

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:17 IST
The body of a miner, who went missing three months ago, was found in a coal mine in Assam's Tinsukia district on Friday after the state director general of police intervened, a police official said here. Three persons have been arrested so far in connection with the disappearance of the miner Pranjal Moran on January 6 and police have not ruled out foul play.

The search operation to locate the body was launched in the colliery area here last week by the police, National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

"The body of Pranjal Moran was recovered from Tikak Colliery mining area on Friday morning after a difficult search operation," the official said. The treacherous hilly terrain had created impediments for the search. ''The body will be handed over to his family after necessary formalities," he said.

Moran had left home for work on January six and went missing that day. Unable to find him or knowing his whereabouts, his wife had met the DGP, G P Singh, here last week and sought his help. Moran's family had alleged involvement of people associated with illegal coal trade for his disappearance.

Singh had instructed Inspector General of Police Jitmal Doley to initiate attempts to locate Moran, which led to the recovery of the body of Friday after three months.

