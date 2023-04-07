Court summons pvt company for cheating Delhi-based hotel '

A Delhi court has summoned two companies and their representatives for allegedly cheating a private hotel here in the guise of providing a loan of Rs 200 crore.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tarunpreet Kaur directed the accused - City Fincorp Services, Advance City Fincorp Consultancy Pvt. Ltd and their officials Ajay Virmani, Subhash Sharma, Ravi Kumar, Sapan Dhawan, Dinesh Sharma and Lalit Kumar - to appear before the court on September 1.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Joy Hotel Resort Pvt. Ltd, which claimed the accused misrepresented City Fincorp Services as a firm linked to CitiCorp Finance (India) Ltd, a reputed financial services company, as the names if the two resembled.

The complaint alleged that the accused had cheated the complainant of Rs 12.5 lakh.

The arguments on point of summoning have been heard and the record has been perused.

"In view of the pre-summoning evidence led by the complainant company and the submissions made, the present complaint stands allowed and the undersigned takes cognizance of offence under section 420/406 IPC," the judge said in an order passed on March 31.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who appeared for the complainant, claimed in 2015, the accused came to know that the complainant company was in dire need of money and offered a loan from City Fincorp Service, Ajmer, claiming it was a part of CitiCorp Finance (India) Limited.

During the process the accused asked for Rs 12.5 lakh, which was paid by the complainant in good faith, he said.

The accused later informed the complainant that the loan was sanctioned and will be disbursed. They showed the copy of sanction letter and induced the victim into giving post-dated cheques, he said.

The complainant company, however, later received a letter informing it that the loan cannot be sanctioned, he added.

The complainant learned upon enquiry that City Fincorp Service, Ajmer was not a part of CitiCorp Finance (India) Limited and also no license was issued to it by the Reserve Bank of India for functioning as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)