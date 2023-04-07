Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv debates ways to prevent leaks of military information

Ukraine's president and top security brass discussed ways to prevent leaks of military information after secret documents detailing U.S. and NATO efforts to help Kyiv plan a counter-offensive against Russia's invasion reportedly ended up online. FIGHTING

* Russian forces have very likely seized the centre of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and are threatening a key supply route for Ukrainian forces to the west, British intelligence said. * Asked to comment on the report, a Ukrainian military command spokesman told Reuters the situation was difficult in Bakhmut and that Russian forces were concentrating all efforts to take the city but were not having "strategic success".

* If confirmed, the British report suggests Ukrainian forces are under severe pressure, two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said they would withdraw if at risk of encirclement. * Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia declared annexed last year and is seeking to fully occupy in what appears to be a shift in its war aims after failing to overrun the country early in the war.

* Fighting also rages further south around Avdiivka, a town near the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk. * Authorities in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine said a total of seven civilians were killed in two separate Ukrainian artillery strikes, Russian news agencies reported.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY, POLITICS, ECONOMY

* Turkey is concerned about the potential intensification of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the spring, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. * Russia threatened to bypass the U.N.-brokered grain deal unless obstacles to its agricultural exports were removed, while talks in Turkey agreed removing barriers was a necessary condition to extending the agreement beyond next month.

The Black Sea grain deal, signed last July and twice renewed, is a U.N. attempt to ease a food crisis that predated the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has been made worse by the most deadly war in Europe since World War Two. QUOTE

* "Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened." -latest update from British military intelligence (Compiled by Reuters editors)

