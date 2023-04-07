Court grants bail to man accused of sexually assaulting sister-in-law

A court here has granted bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his sister-in-law, saying the relief could be provided considering the matrimonial dispute between the prosecutrix and her in-laws and the evidence against the accused.

The court was hearing the bail plea of accused Anshul Chaudhary against whom the Maidan Garhi police station had registered an FIR.

"Considering the existence of a matrimonial dispute between the prosecutrix and her in-laws, the period of custody of the applicant, the status of investigation qua him and the evidence in the case against him as on date, this court is of the view that a case for bail is made out," Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Gupta said in a recent order.

"Accordingly, accused Anshul Chaudhary is directed to be released on bail on furnishing of a bail bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with two sound sureties in the like amount…," the judge added.

ASJ Gupta noted the FIR contained specific allegations against the applicant, including having an evil eye on the prosecutrix, and that he used to touch her inappropriately.

Another allegation was regarding the accused with his brother and mother confining the prosecutrix in a room whenever she tried to run away, the judge noted.

The court noted there was no specific date pertaining to the incidents of sexual offences in the FIR registered in March 2023 while the prosecutrix's subsequent statement mentioned March 2000 as the date of the incident.

"It is not clear as to why the prosecutrix did not inform her parents or her relatives regarding the same in between…It appears that her submissions to that effect are not in consonance with her statement as contained in the FIR…," the court said.

Noting there was an ongoing matrimonial dispute between the parties, the judge said Chaudhary's counsel had claimed false allegations were levelled against the accused as he was the younger brother of the prosecutrix's husband.

"Said submission might be true as there is a growing tendency nowadays to level the allegations of rape/sexual assault against the male members of the family of the husband in matrimonial disputes so as to pressure the entire family," the judge said.

