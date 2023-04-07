Left Menu

Bike-borne persons snatch man's gold chain in Delhi's Shahdara

Two bike-borne persons allegedly snatched a gold chain of a man on the pretext of asking him about an address in east Delhis Shahdara on Friday, police said. The pillion rider snatched Kalsis gold chain and fled, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:55 IST
Bike-borne persons snatch man's gold chain in Delhi's Shahdara
  • Country:
  • India

Two bike-borne persons allegedly snatched a gold chain of a man on the pretext of asking him about an address in east Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, police said. According to police, Amrit Singh Kalsi, a resident of Balbir Nagar extension, was getting his car cleaned outside his house when two men wearing helmets arrived there on a motorcycle and asked him about an address. The pillion rider snatched Kalsi's gold chain and fled, they said. The entire incident has also been captured on CCTV cameras in the area. A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahdara police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. Multiple teams are working on the entry and exit routes of the area and are scanning through CCTV cameras, he said.

''We have obtained some clues and teams are working on them to nab the suspects,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023