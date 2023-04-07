Bike-borne persons snatch man's gold chain in Delhi's Shahdara

Two bike-borne persons allegedly snatched a gold chain of a man on the pretext of asking him about an address in east Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, police said. According to police, Amrit Singh Kalsi, a resident of Balbir Nagar extension, was getting his car cleaned outside his house when two men wearing helmets arrived there on a motorcycle and asked him about an address. The pillion rider snatched Kalsi's gold chain and fled, they said. The entire incident has also been captured on CCTV cameras in the area. A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahdara police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. Multiple teams are working on the entry and exit routes of the area and are scanning through CCTV cameras, he said.

''We have obtained some clues and teams are working on them to nab the suspects,'' he added.

