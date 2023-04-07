Left Menu

Maha: Man killed by neighbours in drunken brawl in Nagpur; two held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:07 IST
A 28-year-old man was killed by his neighbours in a drunken brawl in Umred town of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kawarapeth area of Umred, some 60 km from the district headquarters on Thursday, an official said.

The victim Anis Ajiz Shaikh had consumed alcohol and entered into an argument with his neighbours who were also in an inebriated state, he said.

The argument turned into a scuffle and the accused picked up an iron rod and hit the victim on his head, chest and face, killing him on the spot, the official said. The police have arrested the accused and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them, he added.

