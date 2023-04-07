Left Menu

Maha: AIMIM MP writes to PM, seeks inquiry by retired judge into Aurangabad violence

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:28 IST
Maha: AIMIM MP writes to PM, seeks inquiry by retired judge into Aurangabad violence
  • Country:
  • India

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking inquiry by a retired High Court judge into the violence witnessed in the city ahead of Ram Navami.

A mob went on a rampage and set fire to 13 police vehicles in Aurangabad's Kiradpura area on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

The incident just ahead of the festival could have had disastrous repurcussions in the country, the AIMIM leader said in the letter sent through the Aurangabad district collector and released to the media on Friday.

Jaleel also questioned why CCTV footage of the incident was not available when the entire city has been covered by a CCTV network under the Smart City project. There were many unanswered questions which create suspicion that it was a planned clash, and hence the prime minister should ask the Maharashtra government to conduct an inquiry through a retired high court judge, the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023