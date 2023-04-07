Two Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting attack

Two Israeli sisters were killed on Friday in a shooting attack on their car in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders. Israel's military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported collision between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw the three people in the Israeli car had been shot.

Two sisters died and their mother sustained serious wounds, officials said. "Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun," the military said in a statement.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas praised the attack, but stopped short of claiming responsibility.

