Two Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting attack

Israel's military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported collision between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw the three people in the Israeli car had been shot. Two sisters died and their mother sustained serious wounds, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:33 IST
Two Israeli sisters were killed on Friday in a shooting attack on their car in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders. Israel's military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported collision between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw the three people in the Israeli car had been shot.

Two sisters died and their mother sustained serious wounds, officials said. "Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun," the military said in a statement.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas praised the attack, but stopped short of claiming responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network's chief digital officer

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

