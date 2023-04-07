Left Menu

Ukraine discusses preventing military leaks after report of breach

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters earlier that the posts looked like a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about the counter-offensive. He said they contained a "very large amount of fictitious information" and that Russia appeared to be trying to seize back the initiative in its invasion, now in its 14th month.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:54 IST
Ukraine discusses preventing military leaks after report of breach

Ukraine's president and top security brass discussed ways to prevent leaks of military information at a meeting on Friday, Kyiv said, after secret documents detailing Western help for Ukraine reportedly ended up online.

A statement about the meeting issued by the president's office did not say a leak had occurred. It also did not refer to a New York Times report that said documents about U.S. and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian military had been leaked online. "The participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defence forces of Ukraine," a presidency statement said, detailing other topics that participants also discussed.

The Times reported on Thursday that the Pentagon was investigating how documents about plans to build up Ukrainian forces before their planned counter-offensive against invading Russian forces were posted on social media channels this week. Reuters was not immediately able to review the leaked documents.

A spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence said it was possible the information in the posts was entirely fictitious, and that there had been no leak. A preliminary analysis of the posts indicated they were made up of false and distorted casualty figures, and that some of the information was drawn from open sources, the spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, said.

"We'll wait of course for official commentary (from the Pentagon), but I think the Ukrainian public has no grounds to worry," he said. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters earlier that the posts looked like a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about the counter-offensive.

He said they contained a "very large amount of fictitious information" and that Russia appeared to be trying to seize back the initiative in its invasion, now in its 14th month. "These are just standard elements of operational games by Russian intelligence. And nothing more," Podolyak said in a written statement.

Ukrainian troops have for months faced a Russian onslaught in its east that has focused on the city of Bakhmut. Kyiv hopes its forces can launch a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to wrest back occupied territory. "Russia is looking for any ways to seize back the initiative," Podolyak said. "To try to influence the scenarios for Ukraine's counteroffensive plans. To introduce doubts, to compromise the ... ideas, and finally to intimidate (us) with how 'informed' they are."

The Times report said the documents appeared to have been modified in certain parts. One part offered an estimate for Ukrainian military losses that was far higher than Western estimates made available so far. Ukraine does not disclose the scale of its losses and is very sensitive about the subject.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023