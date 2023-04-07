Left Menu

U.S. official: Coalition found effective way to communicate with China on Russia sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 21:52 IST
U.S. official: Coalition found effective way to communicate with China on Russia sanctions

A senior U.S. Treasury Department official said the coalition of partners that has imposed sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have found an effective way to communicate with China about not providing material support to Russia.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the communication has meant that though China and Russia have signaled an open partnership of sorts, the U.S. has not seen Beijing to be willing to provide Russia with the type of material support at a scale that would matter in this regard.

