Six cybercriminals held in Jharkhand

Six people allegedly involved in phishing activities were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Friday.

The cybercriminals were apprehended during a raid in a building under the Town Police Station limits, DSP (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said. Twenty-six mobile phones, 37 SIM and four ATM cards along with a notebook were recovered from their possession, the police officer said.

At least 77 crime links were detected from the SIM cards and the IMEI numbers of the seized mobile phones, he said. ''The investigation is on,'' the DSP added.

