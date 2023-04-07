Two drown in Ganga in Rishikesh

Two youths, including one from Delhi, drowned in the Ganga in Rishikesh in two separate incidents on Friday, police said. Amarjeet Singh (27) drowned while bathing at Neem beach. His companion -- Manoj Kumar from Uttar Pradesh -- was pulled to safety, they said. Singh was a resident of Delhi's Sarita Vihar and had come to visit Rishikesh with friends.

In another incident, 25-year-old Harish Kumar Meena of Rajasthan's Jaipur drowned while rafting in the Ganga. Meena, who worked at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jaipur, had come to Rishikesh as part of a seven-member rafting team, the police said.

State Disaster Response Force personnel are scouring the river for the bodies of the two youths, the police said.

