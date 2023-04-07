Convicts, undertrial prisoners released during pandemic return to Delhi jails after SC order

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners who were granted emergency bail or parole during the COVID-19 pandemic returned to Delhi's jails on Friday after the Supreme Court directed them to surrender.

Bajrang Saini, who came to Tihar jail to drop off his two brothers, said, "My brothers were arrested in a murder case around five years ago. They came out of the jail in 2021 and were engaged in private jobs.'' ''We are hoping that the case will end in the near future and they will be able to start their lives afresh. We know that they are not criminals. They committed the crime in anger,'' Saini said.

The Supreme Court on March 24 directed that all convicts and undertrial prisoners, who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic in a move to decongest jails, to surrender within 15 days.

The Delhi prisons department said that 549 undertrial prisoners and 256 convicts returned to all 16 jails of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli prisons till 9.30 pm on Friday.

Undertrial prisoner Narender Kumar said, "I was caught in a murder case lodged in the Vasant Kunj police station. The incident took place around four years ago. I came out of prison in August 2021. When I was out of jail, I was doing part-time work.'' A young mason, who did not disclose his identity, stated that he had come to Tihar jail to drop off his mother. ''My mother was arrested in a murder case in west Delhi around three years ago.... I came here to drop her off,'' he said. The apex court had said undertrial prisoners, who were released on emergency bail during the pandemic, can move for regular bail before competent courts after their surrender.

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners were released during the pandemic in various states on the recommendations of a high-powered committee set up in pursuant to directions of the apex court.

