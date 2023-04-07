Left Menu

Convicts, undertrial prisoners released during pandemic return to Delhi jails after SC order

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners who were granted emergency bail or parole during the COVID-19 pandemic returned to Delhis jails on Friday after the Supreme Court directed them to surrender.Bajrang Saini, who came to Tihar jail to drop off his two brothers, said, My brothers were arrested in a murder case around five years ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:07 IST
Convicts, undertrial prisoners released during pandemic return to Delhi jails after SC order
  • Country:
  • India

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners who were granted emergency bail or parole during the COVID-19 pandemic returned to Delhi's jails on Friday after the Supreme Court directed them to surrender.

Bajrang Saini, who came to Tihar jail to drop off his two brothers, said, "My brothers were arrested in a murder case around five years ago. They came out of the jail in 2021 and were engaged in private jobs.'' ''We are hoping that the case will end in the near future and they will be able to start their lives afresh. We know that they are not criminals. They committed the crime in anger,'' Saini said.

The Supreme Court on March 24 directed that all convicts and undertrial prisoners, who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic in a move to decongest jails, to surrender within 15 days.

The Delhi prisons department said that 549 undertrial prisoners and 256 convicts returned to all 16 jails of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli prisons till 9.30 pm on Friday.

Undertrial prisoner Narender Kumar said, "I was caught in a murder case lodged in the Vasant Kunj police station. The incident took place around four years ago. I came out of prison in August 2021. When I was out of jail, I was doing part-time work.'' A young mason, who did not disclose his identity, stated that he had come to Tihar jail to drop off his mother. ''My mother was arrested in a murder case in west Delhi around three years ago.... I came here to drop her off,'' he said. The apex court had said undertrial prisoners, who were released on emergency bail during the pandemic, can move for regular bail before competent courts after their surrender.

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners were released during the pandemic in various states on the recommendations of a high-powered committee set up in pursuant to directions of the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023